8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Eight new COVID-19 cases are reported in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department made that announcement Friday.

The age range of those involved is from 10 to 19 years old to more than 100 years old, the health department reports.

None of the newest cases had been hospitalized as of Friday.

Overall, the county has had 102 confirmed cases since the pandemic started, 46 of which remain active.

Seventy-three have recovered, while three deaths have been reported.

