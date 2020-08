COAL GROVE, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Coal Grove Hornets beat Rock Hill Friday night in the 2020 season opener for both teams. The two teams traded touchdowns early in the first half with the Hornets scoring a TD in the final seconds of the 2nd half. They added another score to make the final 20-6. Here are the highlights that ran on Football Friday Night.

