COVID-19 positivity rate below 5 percent in Kentucky; fourth highest case increase

Despite what Kentucky health officials say is the fourth-highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since March 6, the state’s positivity rate remains below five percent.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) -Despite what Kentucky health officials say is the fourth-highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since March 6, the state’s positivity rate remains below five percent.

Gov. Andy Beshear says 825 new cases were reported Saturday, raising the total to 47,577.

Of the new cases, 145 were in children 18-years-old or younger. Two were children that are just eight-months-old.

Three new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 921.

Health officials are asking Kentuckians take time now to plan how they will celebrate Kentucky Derby festivities and Labor Day, while still following mask and distance protocols.

“As you may recall, as the number of new cases was leveling off months ago, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July resulted in celebrations and mingling,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “A noticeable spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases followed. Then, the mask mandate went into effect and Kentuckians took extra care in social distancing and avoiding visits to other states known as ‘hot spots.’ This successfully plateaued our new weekly cases.”

“If the running of the Oaks, the Kentucky Derby and Labor Day activities reflect other summer holidays, though, cases will spike again and Kentucky will have a setback to the progress we have made by working together,” Dr. Stack added. “Please, let’s show we can learn from the other holidays. Let’s not slip and lose progress against our fight against the coronavirus.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

