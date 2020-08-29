COVID-19 W.VA. l 10 new deaths

Advertisement

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ten additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday by West Virginia health officials.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says this brings the death toll to 212.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 40-year old male from Kanawha County, a 70-year old female from Taylor County, an 86-year old male from Logan County, a 52-year old male from Wayne County, a 73-year old male from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Grant County, a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old male from Monroe County, a 77-year old male from Monroe County, and an 88-year old female from Nicholas County.

“Each death reported is a heartbreaking reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies as we mourn this loss to both the families and our state.”

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the DHHR has confirmed 426,074 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,967 total cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (794), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (524), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (247), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (91), Hancock (121), Hardy (72), Harrison (263), Jackson (200), Jefferson (352), Kanawha (1,363), Lewis (32), Lincoln (113), Logan (476), Marion (216), Marshall (133), Mason (101), McDowell (70), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (232), Monongalia (1,093), Monroe (114), Morgan (37), Nicholas (50), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (139), Putnam (274), Raleigh (346), Randolph (222), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (246), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).

