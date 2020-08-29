Advertisement

Ex-university president calls out McConnell on race issues

A former university president in Kentucky is taking issue with what he sees as Sen. Mitch McConnell’s caution in addressing the nation’s racial discord.
A former university president in Kentucky is taking issue with what he sees as Sen. Mitch McConnell’s caution in addressing the nation’s racial discord.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former university president in Kentucky is taking issue with what he sees as Sen. Mitch McConnell’s caution in addressing the nation’s racial discord.

In his open letter, Raymond M. Burse calls on the Republican majority leader to speak out against what he sees as President Donald Trump’s efforts to create a “greater racial divide.”

Burse writes that “blatant acts” meant to divide the country along racial lines have accelerated in recent weeks.

McConnell says he’s proud of his record on race relations and civil rights. McConnell’s office pointed to his decades of votes on legislation dealing with racial issues.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ohio may purge 115K inactive voters from rolls post-election

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio’s election chief says more than 115,000 inactive voter registrations are at risk of being removed from the state’s voter rolls after the November election.

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 10 new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
W.Va. DHHR reported 10 additional deaths Saturday.

News

Mingo County School employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A Mingo County Board of Education employee will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

One dead in overnight shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person has died in a shooting in Ashland, according to dispatchers.

Latest News

Sports

Ironton vs Portsmouth

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ironton vs Portsmouth

News

Lightning could be to blame for house fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened around 9 Friday night near Leon Ferry Lane.

VOD Recordings

Football Friday Night Segment Two

Updated: 15 hours ago
Football Friday Night OHSAA Portsmouth West Minford Falcons

VOD Recordings

Football Friday Night Segment One

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ironton Fighting Tigers Fairland Dragons Chesapeake Panthers Coal Grove Hornets Gallia Academy

News

High school football season gets underway in Ohio despite pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
It was an opening night of high school football nobody was sure would come.

News

First night of high school football games in Ohio

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
It was an opening night of high school football nobody was sure would come.