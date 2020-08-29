Fairland Beats Chesapeake

PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - One of the best rivalries in Lawrence County, Ohio started the 2020 high school football season as the Fairland Dragons beat Chesapeake 28-13. Fairland jumped out to a 14-0 lead at halftime that ballooned to 28-0. The Panthers tacked on two 4th quarter scores from passes by Donald Richendollar. Here are the highlights that aired on Football Friday Night.

