Fairland Beats Chesapeake

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PROCTORVILLE, Oh. (WSAZ) - One of the best rivalries in Lawrence County, Ohio started the 2020 high school football season as the Fairland Dragons beat Chesapeake 28-13. Fairland jumped out to a 14-0 lead at halftime that ballooned to 28-0. The Panthers tacked on two 4th quarter scores from passes by Donald Richendollar. Here are the highlights that aired on Football Friday Night.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

