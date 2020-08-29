First Warning Forecast | Laura’s remnants exit, cold front arrives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rain showers associated with the remnants of former Hurricane Laura exit the Tri-State Saturday morning. A cold front arrives for the afternoon, bringing another shot at rain. Behind the front, Sunday will feel absolutely fantastic. However, rain chances will be quick to return in the week ahead.

Saturday morning starts off quite tropical, with rain showers and temperatures in the low 70s. Rain tapers during the morning hours as the remnants of Laura exit to the east. By the afternoon, clouds will break for partial sunshine, and a breeze kicks in.

As a cold front crosses Saturday afternoon, scattered showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms taper by sunset Saturday evening, giving way to a mostly clear and quiet period overnight into Sunday morning. Patchy fog is likely as low temperatures fall much more comfortably to the low 60s.

Sunday will be dry and pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds. Expect high temperatures near 80 degrees. The best part? The humidity will be much lower!

The dry weather ends in a flash as Monday already sees the opportunity for the return of showers and thunderstorms. Under a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will top out near 80 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky. A passing shower or two is possible during the day, but most hours should be dry as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect high temperatures in the mid 80s.

On Thursday and Friday, expect a partly cloudy sky with isolated showers, but also, plenty of dry hours. Highs will reach the mid 80s, but the humidity will definitely be rising again.

