First Warning Forecast | Refreshing Sunday, then rain, humidity quick to return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A cold front that crossed the region on Saturday will usher in much drier air on Sunday, meaning no rain and much lower humidity. However, showers and storms return to the forecast on Monday, with rain chances continuing for the week ahead. Humidity will be on the rise in the days to come as well.

Isolated showers taper by midnight Saturday evening, giving way to a mostly clear and quiet period overnight into Sunday morning. Patchy fog is likely, and low temperatures will fall much more comfortably to the low 60s.

Sunday will be dry and quite refreshing with a mix of sun and high clouds. Expect high temperatures near 80 degrees. The best part? The humidity will be much lower!

The dry weather ends in a flash, as Monday already sees the opportunity for the return of showers and thunderstorms. Under a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will top out near 80 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky. A passing shower or two is possible during the day, but most hours should be dry as high temperatures rise to the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect high temperatures in the mid 80s.

For Friday, expect a mostly sunny sky with the chance for a passing shower. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

Saturday will see a decent amount of sunshine with dry and much more pleasant conditions. The humidity will be lower, and high temperatures will top out around 80 degrees.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.