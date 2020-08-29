High school football season gets underway in Ohio despite pandemic

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - It was an opening night of high school football nobody was sure would come.

Despite the pandemic and strict social distancing guidelines, high school football has the green light to move forward in Ohio.

“The opportunity is everything,” Portsmouth quarterback Drew Roe said Friday evening before their game against Ironton. “That’s all we ask for.”

With sections of bleachers taped off and just 15 percent capacity allowed in stadiums and fans required to wear masks, it certainly wasn’t the opening night atmosphere players and coaches are used to. But with so much uncertainty during the last few months, student athletes are just thrilled to get the opportunity to suit up and compete.

“There were times we really doubted we were going to have a season,” Portsmouth Head Coach Bruce Kalb said. “I know we’re all ecstatic as a staff and players that we’re going to get to play a game tonight.”

It’s not lost on players that everything could change any day, and there’s no guarantee the season will get to be completed. That’s why players say the cliche of playing every game like it’s your last has a little more meaning this year.

“I think it’s very important for everyone to take this as the last game of the season,” Portsmouth linebacker Christian Keys said.

“Playing football in the middle of a pandemic is certainly an interesting experience, one I’ll remember the rest of my career and probably the rest of my life,” Coach Kalb said.

The Portsmouth-Ironton rivalry is the second longest running one in the state. They’ve played 136 times since 1902.

Ironton, playing its first game since losing the Division 5 state championship last season, overpowered the Trojans by a score of 50-9.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.