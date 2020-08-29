Advertisement

Ironton Trounces Trojans

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Portsmouth, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers started 2020 with a resounding win over Portsmouth. The final score was 50-9 while totalling 444 yards of offense and a vast majority of those coming on the ground. Reid Carrico ran 10 times for 95 yards and scored 3 TD’s. Portsmouth’s offense was stifled most of the night getting just 26 net yards. Portsmouth travels to South Point next Friday night while Ironton entertains Gallia Academy.

