Ironton Trounces Trojans

Portsmouth, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers started 2020 with a resounding win over Portsmouth. The final score was 50-9 while totalling 444 yards of offense and a vast majority of those coming on the ground. Reid Carrico ran 10 times for 95 yards and scored 3 TD’s. Portsmouth’s offense was stifled most of the night getting just 26 net yards. Portsmouth travels to South Point next Friday night while Ironton entertains Gallia Academy.

