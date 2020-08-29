Ohio HS Football Gets 2020 Season Started
Ironton Tigers Tromp Portsmouth
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WSAZ) - High school football finally arrived in the Buckeye State as many teams in our area kicked off the 2020 season. The Ironton Fighting Tigers whalloped Portsmouth while Fairland jumped out to a 28-0 lead and held off cross county rival Chesapeake. Here are the highlights from the first Football Friday Night of 2020
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.