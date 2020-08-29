Ohio may purge 115K inactive voters from rolls post-election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s election chief says more than 115,000 inactive voter registrations are at risk of being removed from the state’s voter rolls after the November election.

The final, revised figure released by Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office represents the number of voter registrations that will be purged if they aren’t activated by Dec. 7.

LaRose made it clear that none of those registrations will be canceled before the Nov. 3 election.

The removal, required by law, affects Ohioans who haven’t voted in six years.

They can stay on the rolls by taking certain actions, such as voting, or confirming their address through the state’s voting website.

