Advertisement

Ohio may purge 115K inactive voters from rolls post-election

Ohio’s election chief says more than 115,000 inactive voter registrations are at risk of being removed from the state’s voter rolls after the November election.
Ohio’s election chief says more than 115,000 inactive voter registrations are at risk of being removed from the state’s voter rolls after the November election.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio’s election chief says more than 115,000 inactive voter registrations are at risk of being removed from the state’s voter rolls after the November election.

The final, revised figure released by Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office represents the number of voter registrations that will be purged if they aren’t activated by Dec. 7.

LaRose made it clear that none of those registrations will be canceled before the Nov. 3 election.

The removal, required by law, affects Ohioans who haven’t voted in six years.

They can stay on the rolls by taking certain actions, such as voting, or confirming their address through the state’s voting website.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Ex-university president calls out McConnell on race issues

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In his open letter, Raymond M. Burse calls on the Republican majority leader to speak out against what he sees as President Donald Trump’s efforts to create a “greater racial divide.”

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 10 new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
W.Va. DHHR reported 10 additional deaths Saturday.

News

Mingo County School employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A Mingo County Board of Education employee will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

One dead in overnight shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person has died in a shooting in Ashland, according to dispatchers.

Latest News

Sports

Ironton vs Portsmouth

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ironton vs Portsmouth

News

Lightning could be to blame for house fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened around 9 Friday night near Leon Ferry Lane.

VOD Recordings

Football Friday Night Segment Two

Updated: 15 hours ago
Football Friday Night OHSAA Portsmouth West Minford Falcons

VOD Recordings

Football Friday Night Segment One

Updated: 15 hours ago
Ironton Fighting Tigers Fairland Dragons Chesapeake Panthers Coal Grove Hornets Gallia Academy

News

High school football season gets underway in Ohio despite pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago
It was an opening night of high school football nobody was sure would come.

News

First night of high school football games in Ohio

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
It was an opening night of high school football nobody was sure would come.