ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - One person has died following a shooting in Ashland early Saturday morning.

Body County dispatchers said the shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in Ashland.

The Ashland Police Department is currently investigating.

No other details are available at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.