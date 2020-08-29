Advertisement

Saturday COVID-19 increase in Ohio above 3-week average

More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Ohio. That’s up slightly from the 21-day reported average of 1,018.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Ohio. That’s up slightly from the 21-day reported average of 1,018.

The Department of Health says 21 deaths were reported Saturday. That’s just below the 21-day average of 22.

In total, 121,340 cases have been reported in Ohio with 4,126 deaths.

State health officials say 101,185 are presumed to be recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

COVID-19 positivity rate below 5 percent in Kentucky; fourth highest case increase

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Despite what Kentucky health officials say is the fourth-highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since March 6, the state’s positivity rate remains below five percent.

Local

13-year-old among 7 new COVID cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Health officials say the youngest patient is a 13-year-old boy who is in home isolation.

Local

46 dogs and cats rescued from Texas shelters by Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The animals were in shelters that were in the path of Hurricane Laura and needed to prepare for evacuations or shelter pets whose families were displaced.

Local

Ohio may purge 115K inactive voters from rolls post-election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio’s election chief says more than 115,000 inactive voter registrations are at risk of being removed from the state’s voter rolls after the November election.

Latest News

Regional

Ex-university president calls out McConnell on race issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In his open letter, Raymond M. Burse calls on the Republican majority leader to speak out against what he sees as President Donald Trump’s efforts to create a “greater racial divide.”

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 10 new deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
W.Va. DHHR reported 10 additional deaths Saturday.

News

Mingo County School employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A Mingo County Board of Education employee will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

One dead in overnight shooting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person has died in a shooting in Ashland, according to dispatchers.

Sports

Ironton vs Portsmouth

Updated: 17 hours ago
Ironton vs Portsmouth

News

Lightning could be to blame for house fire

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The incident happened around 9 Friday night near Leon Ferry Lane.