Weekend forecast shows great improvement

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Laura set to cross region overnight

At her fiercest Hurricane Laura grew to monster category 4 status in the Gulf of Mexico as she roared ashore in Louisiana. Now 2 days later Laura’s wet but highly weakened remnants are set to cross the region overnight delivering a measured drink of water to lawns and gardens. Her fast pace likely precludes any high water of consequence.

Evening showers and thunderstorms did affect some high school football games in Ohio. The brief downpours reached torrent proportion along I-64 between Huntington and Barboursville.

Overnight rains will be shifting to the east by the first light of Saturday so after a dull, grey, damp start skies will quickly brighten by mid-morning. The sun’s appearance will then begin the process of tugging down to ground level some leftover energy in the atmosphere behind Laura’s passage. That spells an unusual August breezy day. Afternoon gusts may reach as high as 25-30 miles per hour.

As the sun goes to work the temperature will heat back into the mid-80s by afternoon. Then as a cold front crosses the region, a few pencil thin spokes of thundershowers will cross the region in the afternoon. Where these cells hit, they will last a half hour or less and deliver only a small amount of rain. So outdoor fun on Saturday may only have a brief rain delay.

Sunday will follow with a refreshing breeze and blue skies. A sure sign fall can’t be too far away.

