Advertisement

12-year-old missing after kayaking accident

A 12-year-old is missing after a kayaking accident in Clay County Sunday afternoon.
A 12-year-old is missing after a kayaking accident in Clay County Sunday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 12-year-old is missing after a kayaking accident in Clay County Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened along the Elk River around noon.

Pinch and Clendenin rescue crews are helping search for the child.

It’s unclear what exactly happened leading up to the child’s disappearance.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the search.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

Deputies: Man in custody for woman’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Champlin says when deputies responded to the call, they found Lacey Holsinger, 40, from Gallipolis dead inside the home.

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 1 new death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports 143 new cases.

Local

Boat parade in support of Pres. Trump floats through Charleston

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Hundreds of boats were spotted along the Kanawha River in Charleston Saturday decked out in Pres. Trump re-election gear to support the President’s bid for another four years in the White House.

Video

Boat rally for Pres. Trump

Updated: 14 hours ago
Boat rally for Pres. Trump

Latest News

VOD Recordings

1ST WV METRIC MAP IS RELEASED

Updated: 15 hours ago
WV Department of Education releases metric map for first week of high school sports

Local

Neighbors on guard after homeowner shoots man breaking into home

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Ashland Police initially responded to a burglary at the home on the 3400 block of Douglas St. but when they got there, police found a man with a gunshot wound.

Local

New color code map limits first week of football games in some W.Va. counties

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Several counties have had athletic events canceled due to the new map the West Virginia DHHR released late Saturday night.

Homepage

Child injured in bicycle versus motorcycle accident

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A 13-year-old child was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle in Athens County Saturday evening.

Local

COVID-19 positivity rate below 5 percent in Kentucky; fourth highest case increase

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Despite what Kentucky health officials say is the fourth-highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since March 6, the state’s positivity rate remains below five percent.

Local

Saturday COVID-19 increase in Ohio above 3-week average

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Ohio. That’s up slightly from the 21-day reported average of 1,018.