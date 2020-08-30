12-year-old missing after kayaking accident

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 12-year-old is missing after a kayaking accident in Clay County Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened along the Elk River around noon.

Pinch and Clendenin rescue crews are helping search for the child.

It’s unclear what exactly happened leading up to the child’s disappearance.

