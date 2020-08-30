Beshear: Past 7 days ‘largest ever’ for new COVID cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Gov. Andy Beshear says the last week has been “our single largest week ever for new cases of COVID” in Kentucky.

In seven days, 4,503 cases were reported with 462 confirmed Sunday. The total since the pandemic stands at 48,032.

“That means we have to do better,” Beshear said, “With this number of cases we see more people hospitalized, we see sadly more people being lost. So please wear your mask, please make good decisions. This is a time when this virus is spreading aggressively.”

Nine deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 930.

“What might be considered in Kentucky a ‘trifecta of holidays’ begins this coming Friday,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “Enjoy watching the fillies on Oaks Day this Friday. Watch the Kentucky Derby, the 146th Run for the Roses, on Saturday. And, enjoy the entire Labor Day weekend. Just do it in ways that keep you and others safe. Stay Healthy at Home as much as you can. When you go out in public, please practice social distancing, wear a mask whenever you are near others, and wash your hands often. If we all do these things, we have a much better chance for safer, healthier fall and winter holidays with family and friends. These changes to our routines make an immense difference and save lives. Together, Team Kentucky can get through this.”

