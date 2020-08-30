Advertisement

Boat parade in support of Pres. Trump floats through Charleston

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of boats were spotted along the Kanawha River in Charleston Saturday decked out in Pres. Trump re-election gear to support the President’s bid for another four years in the White House.

Boat parades have been popping up across the country to support Trump’s 2020 race against Democrat Joe Biden.

Several supporters gathered around Haddad Riverfront Park to watch the parade float down from Magic Island to the capitol complex.

“This is wonderful,” said supporter Tom Huxley. “It’s peaceful, patriotic, and supportive, and that’s the difference.”

A similar event is planned for Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. in Huntington starting at Adams Landing Marina at the 31st Street bridge and going to the Ironton boat dock.

