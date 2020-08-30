Boat parade in support of Pres. Trump floats through Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hundreds of boats were spotted along the Kanawha River in Charleston Saturday decked out in Pres. Trump re-election gear to support the President’s bid for another four years in the White House.

Boat parades have been popping up across the country to support Trump’s 2020 race against Democrat Joe Biden.

WATCH LIVE | Supporters of President Trump are holding a boat rally along the Kanawha River in Charleston in favor of his re-election. Posted by WSAZ NewsChannel 3 on Saturday, August 29, 2020

Several supporters gathered around Haddad Riverfront Park to watch the parade float down from Magic Island to the capitol complex.

“This is wonderful,” said supporter Tom Huxley. “It’s peaceful, patriotic, and supportive, and that’s the difference.”

A similar event is planned for Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. in Huntington starting at Adams Landing Marina at the 31st Street bridge and going to the Ironton boat dock.

