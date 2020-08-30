Advertisement

COVID-19 W.VA. l 1 new death

WV COVID-19
WV COVID-19(WSAZ)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

One additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday by West Virginia health officials.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says this brings the death toll to 213.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Kanawha County.

“As we honor the life of this gentleman, we must continue to do our part to slow the growth of this virus in West Virginia,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our thoughts go out to all who are grieving during this time.”

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the DHHR has confirmed 430,940 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,110 total cases.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (798), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (530), Calhoun (9), Clay (26), Doddridge (6), Fayette (268), Gilmer (18), Grant (139), Greenbrier (106), Hampshire (92), Hancock (122), Hardy (73), Harrison (265), Jackson (201), Jefferson (355), Kanawha (1,393), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (479), Marion (217), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (70), Mercer (297), Mineral (144), Mingo (236), Monongalia (1,113), Monroe (117), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (290), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (140), Putnam (278), Raleigh (356), Randolph (223), Ritchie (5), Roane (29), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (248), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (305), Wyoming (66).

