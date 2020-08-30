Deputies: Man in custody for woman’s death

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is in custody for the alleged shooting death of a woman early Saturday.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the shooting happened at a home along Possum Trot Road in the Addison Township area just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Champlin says when deputies responded to the call, they found Lacey Holsinger, 40, from Gallipolis dead inside the home.

Investigators are working with prosecutor Jason Holdren to determine what charges will be filed.

Champlin says further details will be released at a later time and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.