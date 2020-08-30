First Warning Forecast | Showers, humidity quickly come back

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a dry and pleasant Sunday, rain chances will return for the week ahead, as early as Monday. Humidity surges as well. By the start of Labor Day weekend, drier and less humid air will take hold again.

Clouds increase Sunday evening, with rain showers arriving after midnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with the showers overnight as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Expect showers and a few rumbles of thunder Monday morning. Locally heavy rain is possible. By the afternoon, clouds and precipitation break up a bit, giving way to showers and storms in a more “isolated” nature. Thus, while there will be dry hours for the afternoon, any passing shower or storm needs to be respected. High temperatures will top out near 80 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky. Most of the day will be dry outside of a few isolated showers. High temperatures will rise to the mid 80s.

On Wednesday and Thursday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

For Friday, a few isolated showers are possible under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will still be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will see a good deal of sunshine with much lower humidity and slightly cooler afternoon temperatures, topping out near 80 degrees.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny sky with a high in the mid 80s.

