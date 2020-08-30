Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Showers, humidity quickly come back

Watch for ponding water with rain in the forecast. Remember, wipers on, lights on.
Watch for ponding water with rain in the forecast. Remember, wipers on, lights on.(WDBJ7 Weather)
By Andy Chilian
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a dry and pleasant Sunday, rain chances will return for the week ahead, as early as Monday. Humidity surges as well. By the start of Labor Day weekend, drier and less humid air will take hold again.

Clouds increase Sunday evening, with rain showers arriving after midnight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with the showers overnight as low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Expect showers and a few rumbles of thunder Monday morning. Locally heavy rain is possible. By the afternoon, clouds and precipitation break up a bit, giving way to showers and storms in a more “isolated” nature. Thus, while there will be dry hours for the afternoon, any passing shower or storm needs to be respected. High temperatures will top out near 80 degrees.

On Tuesday, expect a partly cloudy sky. Most of the day will be dry outside of a few isolated showers. High temperatures will rise to the mid 80s.

On Wednesday and Thursday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

For Friday, a few isolated showers are possible under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will still be in the mid 80s.

Saturday will see a good deal of sunshine with much lower humidity and slightly cooler afternoon temperatures, topping out near 80 degrees.

On Sunday, expect a mostly sunny sky with a high in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Refreshing Sunday, then rain, humidity quick to return

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
A cold front that crossed the region on Saturday will usher in much drier air on Sunday, meaning no rain and much lower humidity. However, showers and storms return to the forecast on Monday, with rain chances continuing for the week ahead. Humidity will be on the rise in the days to come as well.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Laura’s remnants exit, cold front arrives

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Rain showers associated with the remnants of former Hurricane Laura exit the Tri-State Saturday morning. A cold front arrives for the afternoon, bringing another shot at rain. Behind the front, Sunday will feel absolutely fantastic. However, rain chances will be quick to return in the week ahead.

Forecast

Weekend forecast shows great improvement

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:07 PM EDT
Laura is a fast moving low pressure on Friday night. So fast is she moving that her rains will be gone by shortly after dawn paving the way for a decent summer weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Our Encounter With “Laura”

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
No longer a hurricane, Laura is a big bag of gusty squalls now -- a tropical rainmaker. And she will be cruising through our region on Saturday. Tony has the lowdown on Laura!

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Thursday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:27 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to the weekend and beyond, including the impact of the remnants of Hurricane Laura.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Entering The Tropics

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:46 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
When two tropical storms send air our way in late summer, the sticky meter reads off the charts muggy! Tony's steamy report documents the discomfort to come.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT

Weather

Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to some of the steamiest air of the summer, due in part to Hurricane Laura.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Same Heat, Fewer Storms

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:47 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
We chalked up another 90-degree day on Tuesday before the evening storms hit and ran. Tony says the next three days will flirt with 90 again before Laura passes on Saturday.