Advertisement

Kentucky AG has received ballistics report in Breonna Taylor case

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2019 file photo, Kentucky Attorney General-elect Daniel Cameron makes his victory speech to the audience gathered at the Republican party celebration event in Louisville, Ky.(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron tweeted Sunday that there is additional analysis needed now that the report is in his hands.

He says there will be no announcement on the investigation this week.

Cameron has indicated the ballistics report has slowed the investigation of Taylor’s death by police on March 13.

Taylor was shot in her home by police serving a narcotics warrant. Cameron has faced intense pressure from activists who want the officers charged in Taylor’s killing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

12-year-old missing after kayaking accident

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened along the Elk River around noon.

National

Patriot Prayer founder: Dead man in Portland was a supporter

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The founder of Patriot Prayer, a right-wing group whose supporters have frequently clashed with left-wing protesters in Portland, Oregon, said Sunday that the man fatally shot in Oregon’s largest city was a supporter of the group and a “good friend.”

National

Police: Ga. toddler found safe, reunited with family after being kidnapped outside home

Updated: 1 hours ago
A Georgia family is relieved to have a 1-year-old child returned to them after police say he was kidnapped at gunpoint Saturday.

Breaking

Deputies: Man in custody for woman’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Champlin says when deputies responded to the call, they found Lacey Holsinger, 40, from Gallipolis dead inside the home.

Latest News

National

Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two police officers have been shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect.

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 1 new death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports 143 new cases.

National

Home smashed: For one family, Hurricane Laura the 3rd strike

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Cameron Parish, residents dug through what was left of their belongings, covered now-stripped roofs with tarps, and took stock of the damage.

National

2 St. Louis officers shot, 1 critically; suspect in custody

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since June 1, a total of eight officers have been shot in the line of duty in the city, authorities say.

National

Pregnant teacher on bedrest instructs students from Calif. hospital room

Updated: 10 hours ago
With months to go on bedrest until her second child is due, the third grade teacher decided to take on the challenge of remote teaching.

National

Dedicated teacher holds online classes from Calif. hospital room during pregnancy

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
With months to go on bedrest until her second child is due, the third grade teacher decided to take on the challenge of remote teaching.