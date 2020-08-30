Advertisement

Neighbors on guard after homeowner shoots man breaking into home

Ashland Police initially responded to a burglary at the home on the 3400 block of Douglas St. but when they got there, police found a man with a gunshot wound.
Ashland Police initially responded to a burglary at the home on the 3400 block of Douglas St. but when they got there, police found a man with a gunshot wound.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The neighborhood that surrounds Douglas Street in Ashland is pretty quiet.

“All the neighbors now are on high alert,” said neighbor, Angie Odell.

When police and emergency response crews showed up early Saturday morning, Odell, looked on their neighborhood watch page.

“Everyone was posting on there you know what is going on,” said Odell.

Ashland Police initially responded to a burglary at the home on the 3400 block of Douglas St. but when they got there, police found a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say the burglary was first reported by the person what lives in the home.

They said a man tried to break-in through the front window and that is when the homeowner shot at the man.

“The neighbor, I was able to speak with her this morning and we let her know you know you did the right thing we would have done the same thing,” said Odell.

Police say they tried to revive him but they’re attempts were unsuccessful and the Boyd County coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Odell said she stands behind her neighbor.

“You know all of our prayers are with our neighbor she’s pretty torn up,” said Odell. “Nobody comes in our homes unannounced.”

Ashland police say the incident is still under investigation.

