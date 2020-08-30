Advertisement

New color code map limits first week of football games in some W.Va. counties

Kanawha, Fayette, Logan and Monroe counties can't play football this week.
Kanawha, Fayette, Logan and Monroe counties can't play football this week.(WVDE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 8/29/2020 @ 9:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to West Virginia health and education officials, Wyoming and Mingo counties have moved to yellow status after a review by the state’s medical team.

All athletics and activities in Mingo and Wyoming counties can resume as scheduled.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/29/2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education released an updated county map metric for the first week of student activities in the state.

Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Fayette and Wyoming counties will be unable to start the football season due to their status of orange on the updated map. This means those counties have over 10 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education guidance, counties in orange will have their athletics and extracurricular activities limited to controlled practices and activities.

Monroe County is the only county in the state to hold a red status, meaning that all sports activities are suspended.

The color code from Saturday’s map does not apply to the protocol for the start of classes. State education officials say the map released on Sept. 5 will determine which protocol county school districts will follow for their Sept. 8 start.

For a list of high school football games in our region that have been canceled due to the five counties in orange or red, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Child injured in bicycle versus motorcycle accident

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A 13 year old kid was taken to the hospital after an accident involving a motorcycle in Athens County Saturday evening.

Local

COVID-19 positivity rate below 5 percent in Kentucky; fourth highest case increase

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Despite what Kentucky health officials say is the fourth-highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases since March 6, the state’s positivity rate remains below five percent.

Local

Saturday COVID-19 increase in Ohio above 3-week average

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
More than 1,200 cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in Ohio. That’s up slightly from the 21-day reported average of 1,018.

Local

13-year-old among 7 new COVID cases reported in Boyd County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Health officials say the youngest patient is a 13-year-old boy who is in home isolation.

Latest News

Local

46 dogs and cats rescued from Texas shelters by Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
The animals were in shelters that were in the path of Hurricane Laura and needed to prepare for evacuations or shelter pets whose families were displaced.

Local

Ohio may purge 115K inactive voters from rolls post-election

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio’s election chief says more than 115,000 inactive voter registrations are at risk of being removed from the state’s voter rolls after the November election.

Regional

Ex-university president calls out McConnell on race issues

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In his open letter, Raymond M. Burse calls on the Republican majority leader to speak out against what he sees as President Donald Trump’s efforts to create a “greater racial divide.”

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 10 new deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
W.Va. DHHR reported 10 additional deaths Saturday.

News

Mingo County School employee tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A Mingo County Board of Education employee will quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

News

One dead in overnight shooting

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
One person has died in a shooting in Ashland, according to dispatchers.