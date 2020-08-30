New color code map limits first week of football games in some W.Va. counties

UPDATE 8/29/2020 @ 9:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to West Virginia health and education officials, Wyoming and Mingo counties have moved to yellow status after a review by the state’s medical team.

All athletics and activities in Mingo and Wyoming counties can resume as scheduled.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/29/2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education released an updated county map metric for the first week of student activities in the state.

Kanawha, Logan, Mingo, Fayette and Wyoming counties will be unable to start the football season due to their status of orange on the updated map. This means those counties have over 10 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people on a seven-day rolling average.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education guidance, counties in orange will have their athletics and extracurricular activities limited to controlled practices and activities.

Monroe County is the only county in the state to hold a red status, meaning that all sports activities are suspended.

The color code from Saturday’s map does not apply to the protocol for the start of classes. State education officials say the map released on Sept. 5 will determine which protocol county school districts will follow for their Sept. 8 start.

