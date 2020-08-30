WV Metric Map Wipes Out Some Sports Next Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Orange was not the color of choice for counties in West Virginia Saturday night and red for that matter too. When the WV Department of Education released their metric map at 9pm, some counties in the state realized they will not be able to start their high school sports seasons on time. These are the counties that landed in the orange designation which signified between 10 and 24.9 cases per 100,000. By being in the orange, athletic and extracurricular activities limited to controlled practices/activities only.

Kanawha Fayette Logan

Monroe is the only county in the red which is 25+ cases per 100,000 and that means all school-related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended immediately until yellow level is maintained on a seven-day rolling basis.

Here are the yellow counties listed Saturday night

Jackson Roane Nicholas Mason Putnam Cabell Wayne Boone Raleigh Wyoming Mingo

Clay County and Lincoln County are the only ones in our region in the green.

Here are some of the canceled games as we have them.

Cabell Midland at Riverside

Capital at South Charleston

George Washington at Jefferson

Oak Hill at Westside

St. Albans at Nitro

Winfield at Herbert Hoover

Sissonville at St. Mary’s

Midland Trail at Tolsia

Richwood at Meadow Bridge

