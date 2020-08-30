Advertisement

WV Metric Map Wipes Out Some Sports Next Week

Counties In Orange & Red Can’t Play When Seasons Start Sept. 2nd
Some schools found out Saturday night that they can't start their fall sports seasons on time
Some schools found out Saturday night that they can't start their fall sports seasons on time
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Orange was not the color of choice for counties in West Virginia Saturday night and red for that matter too. When the WV Department of Education released their metric map at 9pm, some counties in the state realized they will not be able to start their high school sports seasons on time. These are the counties that landed in the orange designation which signified between 10 and 24.9 cases per 100,000. By being in the orange, athletic and extracurricular activities limited to controlled practices/activities only.

Kanawha Fayette Logan

Monroe is the only county in the red which is 25+ cases per 100,000 and that means all school-related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended immediately until yellow level is maintained on a seven-day rolling basis.

Here are the yellow counties listed Saturday night

Jackson Roane Nicholas Mason Putnam Cabell Wayne Boone Raleigh Wyoming Mingo

Clay County and Lincoln County are the only ones in our region in the green.

Here are some of the canceled games as we have them.

Cabell Midland at Riverside

Capital at South Charleston

George Washington at Jefferson

Oak Hill at Westside

St. Albans at Nitro

Winfield at Herbert Hoover

Sissonville at St. Mary’s

Midland Trail at Tolsia

Richwood at Meadow Bridge

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Minford Edges Washington Court House

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Falcons Get 1 Point Win

Sports

Portsmouth West Beats Portsmouth Notre Dame

Updated: 7 hours ago
Senators Top Titans

Sports

Gallia Academy Crushes South Point

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Gallia Academy shuts out South Point

Sports

Coal Grove Wins Season Opener

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Hornets beat Rock Hill 20-6

Latest News

Sports

Fairland Beats Chesapeake

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Dragons Double Up 'Peake

Sports

Ironton Trounces Trojans

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Tigers Throttle Portsmouth

Sports

Sissonville vs South Charleston

Updated: 19 hours ago
Sissonville vs South Charleston

Sports

Washington CH vs Minford Highlights

Updated: 20 hours ago
Washington CH vs Minford Highlights

Sports

Portsmouth ND vs Portsmouth West Highlights

Updated: 20 hours ago
Portsmouth ND vs Portsmouth West Highlights

Sports

South Point vs Gallia Academy Highlights

Updated: 20 hours ago
South Point vs Gallia Academy Highlights