10 new cases of COVID-19 in Greenup County; one hospitalized
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ten additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Greenup County.
Health officials say one of the cases, an 83-year-old woman, has been hospitalized.
The other cases range in ages 35 to 92-years-old.
To date, 210 cases have been reported in the county with 53 considered active.
Three people from Greenup County have died from COVID-19 complications.
