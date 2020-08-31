Advertisement

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Greenup County; one hospitalized

Ten additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Greenup County.
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ten additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Greenup County.

Health officials say one of the cases, an 83-year-old woman, has been hospitalized.

The other cases range in ages 35 to 92-years-old.

To date, 210 cases have been reported in the county with 53 considered active.

Three people from Greenup County have died from COVID-19 complications.

