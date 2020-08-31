Advertisement

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.
Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.(Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SeaWorld Orlando hopes to make a splash with a ticket deal during the pandemic.

For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

“We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” the SeaWorld website says.

“These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.”

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Video

WSAZ Investigates | False positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 26 minutes ago
WSAZ Investigates | False positive COVID-19 tests

News

WiFi upgrade coming to buses in Kanawha County, W.Va.

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Officials with Kanawha County Schools are working on upgrading the WiFi on school buses, providing students with a faster and stronger connection.

Local

WSAZ Investigates | False positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
After testing positive for COVID-19, WSAZ's Chad Hedrick tested negative for the virus antibodies. He started asking questions about false positives and how they are addressed.

Local

17 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Mingo County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The health department says it has worked with the Mingo County Board of Education to keep all school staff at home Tuesday to discourage further spread of the virus.

Latest News

Local

Former Putnam County EMT pleads guilty to stealing fentanyl and morphine

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say Keene admitted to taking vials of fentanyl and morphine from narcotics safes in EMS trucks for his own use in May 2019.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Local

Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Greenup County nursing home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Health officials tell WSAZ, 19 residents and 10 staff members at Oakmont Manor have tested positive for the virus since the weekend.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

National Politics

House to subpoena postmaster general over mail delays

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats are aggressively pursuing oversight of postal operations after President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots.