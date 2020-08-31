Advertisement

17 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Mingo County

Public school staff to stay home Tuesday
Seventeen additional COVID-19 cases have been reported between Friday and Monday in Mingo County and are connected to an outbreak in the public school system.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Seventeen additional COVID-19 cases reported between Friday and Monday in Mingo County are connected to an outbreak in the public school system.

The Mingo County Health Department made that announcement Monday, saying the new cases bring the countywide total to 119 cases.

According to the health department, the county is in the orange for the School Alert System based on metrics for daily cases per 100,000 on a seven-day rolling average.

The health department says it has worked with the Mingo County Board of Education to keep all school staff at home Tuesday to discourage further spread of the virus.

