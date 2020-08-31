Cabell Midland football determined to play after losing season opener

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Just hours after having their season opener at Riverside cancelled, the Cabell Midland football coaching staff was hard at work trying to find a replacement.

The Knights’ season opener at Riverside was cancelled after Saturday’s West Virginia Department of Education color coded map showed Kanawha County in orange, not permitting any schools in that county from playing games against other schools.

“I mean it’s hard,” said Cabell Midland head coach Luke Salmons. “Just to think that you’ve worked really hard. You’re given the opportunity to practice and get ready for the season and a lot goes into that.”

Coaching staff members reached out to several schools in West Virginia, Ohio and Tennessee. No replacement game has been able to be scheduled.

Salmons says the Knights have reached out to Jefferson, Musselman and Winfield to play this week, since those teams also had games cancelled with the map. According to the WVSSAC, Jefferson and Musselman scheduled each other and Salmons says Winfield declined to play.

“No matter what color you’re in, I think it affects everybody and it might affect us this week but next week it might affect another county in the same way,” Salmons said.

Two other schools in the WSAZ viewing area also had games cancelled while still holding a yellow status. Tolsia and Richwood were scheduled to play teams from Fayette County which was orange. Tolsia athletic director Wade Cyrus says the Rebels will host Richwood on Friday.

