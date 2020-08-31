Car on its top causing issues for drivers in Charleston
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ a car is on its top along Interstate 77.
It happened around 8:15 Monday morning in the northbound lanes of I-77.
Dispatchers say emergency crews are responding to the scene. At least the fast lane of traffic is closed.
WSAZ has a crewed headed to the scene.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.