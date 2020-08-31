Advertisement

Charleston man pleads guilty to second degree murder

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston man has plead guilty to charges in relation to a shooting last year.

According to Kanawha County Prosecutor Michelle Drummond, Braheem Griffin, 26, pleaded guilty to second degree murder.

Prosecutors are working on binding plea in which will result in a determinant term of 25 years in prison.

On July 4th, 2019, 19-year-old Trequan Gibson was shot and killed on Charleston’s West Side.

In December 2019, Griffin was arrested in Philadelphia and extradited to West Virginia.

Griffin’s sentencing date has been scheduled for October 19th at 11 a.m. in Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey’s court.

To see WSAZ’s previous coverage of this story, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

