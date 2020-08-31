Coronavirus-related death in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A woman has died in connection to the coronavirus.

The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments says the woman was 93 years old.

This brings the total number of deaths to four for Scioto County.

The departments say there have been 23 new cases since Friday.

367 cases have been reported since the start of the outbreak.

14 more recoveries have been reported, bringing that total to 286.

Five more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 38 since the start of the pandemic. This is not the number of people currently in the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.