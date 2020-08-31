Crews respond to fire

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A home is considered a total loss after a fire.

It happened Monday morning on North Second Avenue in Middleport.

According to the Pomeroy Fire Department, crews found a working fire inside a residential trailer.

Crews say they got the fire out, but the fire chief says the home was a total loss.

Officials say the family who lived in the home got out safely.

There’s no word on what caused the fire.

