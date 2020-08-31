Crews respond to fire
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - A home is considered a total loss after a fire.
It happened Monday morning on North Second Avenue in Middleport.
According to the Pomeroy Fire Department, crews found a working fire inside a residential trailer.
Crews say they got the fire out, but the fire chief says the home was a total loss.
Officials say the family who lived in the home got out safely.
There’s no word on what caused the fire.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.