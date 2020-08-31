Deputy tests positive for coronavirus

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A deputy with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, they were made aware that a bailiff tested positive as of Monday morning.

Officials say the deputy has mild symptoms and appears to be doing well.

Deputies say they have taken proper precautions. Those who had direct contact are under self-isolation. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the sheriff’s office is following proper protocol regarding the case.

