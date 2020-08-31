Advertisement

Driver’s license expiration dates extended in West Virginia

Customers are encouraged to renew online or at a local kiosk
This new extension applies to driver's license and ID card transactions only, officials say.
This new extension applies to driver's license and ID card transactions only, officials say.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday that any driver’s license, instruction permit, Graduated License, or Commercial Driver’s License, as allowed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, with an expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later, will be extended until December 31, 2020.

This announcement revises the July memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of these documents until September 30th.

Identification cards are included in the extension as well.

This new extension applies to driver’s license and ID card transactions only. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV online services portal and renew online or visit a local kiosk.

Appointments for changes to driver’s licenses and ID cards, and new issuance of driver’s licenses and ID cards, may be made by clicking here or by calling 304-558-3938.

Vehicle transactions are not included in the new extension, and have an expiration date of September 30th. However, vehicle transactions are able to be taken care of in a variety of ways. Title work may be done through the mail, by appointment in the regional offices, and by utilizing the secure drop boxes outside of each office. Vehicle registration renewals may be done online, at a kiosk, through the mail, over the phone, by appointment at many regional offices, at local county sheriff’s departments, and by utilizing the secure drop boxes outside of each regional office. If a customer chooses the secure drop box, their transaction paperwork is mailed back to them once completed.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Man charged with attempted murder

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Jeffrey Daniel Williams, 27, is charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.

Local

Gov. Beshear announces investment project that will create jobs at former AK Steel plant

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Beshear announced the Danieli Corp. plans to open a 61 job facility in Ashland to service and refurbish steel mill equipment.

Local

UPDATE| Road reopens after high water closes it

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Greenup County E-911, the road is closed due to a large amount of water over the road and a road break.

Local

Troopers | Suspect breaks leg after robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The robbery happened at Sheetz in Teays Valley early Monday morning.

Latest News

Local

Deputy tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, they were made aware that a bailiff tested positive as of Monday morning.

Studio 3

Valley Park’s Storybooth Adventure drive thru event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Taylor Eaton caught up with organizers of Valley Park’s Story Booth Adventure drive thru about the special event.

Studio 3

The Wild Ramp’s mobile market stops by Studio 3

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Workers from the Wild Ramp stopped by Studio 3 with the mobile market.

Local

One new COVID-19 related death in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, this brings the total number of deaths to 214 as of Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Studio 3

Watermelon and feta salad at Olive Tree Cafe and Catering

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Michael Jarrouj came into Studio 3 to make Olive Tree Cafe and Catering’s weekend special, a watermelon and feta salad.

Local

Crews respond to fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Monday morning on North Second Avenue in Middleport.