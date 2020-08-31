First criminal trial in Kanawha County underway since start of COVID-19 pandemic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The first criminal trial since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic is underway in Kanawha County.

It’s the case of the state of West Virginia versus Cynthia Gatewood.

Gatewood, who’s from Nitro, is accused of stabbing Cheryl Fisher to death. It happened in September of 2018 at a tobacco shop in Sissonville.

