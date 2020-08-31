Five more cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Five new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, the new cases include a 43-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, a 36-year-old man, and a 91-year-old man have tested positive.

Four of the cases are isolating at home. The 91-year-old man is isolating in the hospital.

Officials say there has been a total of 246 cases and four deaths.

Two more people have recovered, bringing that total up to 209.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.