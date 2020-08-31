Advertisement

Former Putnam County EMT pleads guilty to stealing fentanyl and morphine

Kelly Keene, a former EMT in Putnam County, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl and morphine.
Kelly Keene, a former EMT in Putnam County, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl and morphine.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former EMT in Putnam County pleaded guilty Monday to stealing fentanyl and morphine, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.

Kelly Keene, 49, entered a guilty plea to obtaining controlled substances by fraud and deception.

Investigators say Keene admitted to taking vials of fentanyl and morphine from narcotics safes in EMS trucks for his own use in May 2019.

“Narcotics housed in EMT trucks are there for a purpose – to treat victims of trauma or acute illness while they are being transported to a medical facility,” Stuart said in a news release. “Keene abused his position to steal fentanyl and morphine – narcotics needed for critical care – for his own use. It is unconscionable conduct by any measure.”

Keene faces up to four years in prison when he’s sentenced Dec. 7.

