Ironton Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A student at Ironton Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ironton City Schools officials say the classrooms, common areas, and buses are being deeply sanitized.

The district says students and staff have been following facial covering protocols and social distancing guidelines. Because of this, it has been determined the level of exposure of being within 6 feet of the student for more than 15 minutes was not violated in this case.

Out of caution, the district is advising parents to monitor their student’s health, and following guidelines for people who have had close contact.

Superintendent Joseph Geletka says the district is monitoring the situation and will provide more information as needed.

