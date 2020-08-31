Advertisement

Kanawha and Fayette County Schools opt out of athlete testing

Kanawha County Schools say they will not be participating in testing student athletes, band members or dance team members this week for the one-time option to play after the county was put in the orange for COVID-19 spread.
Kanawha County Schools say they will not be participating in testing student athletes, band members or dance team members this week for the one-time option to play after the county was put in the orange for COVID-19 spread.(WVDE)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools say they will not be participating in testing student athletes, band members or dance team members this week for the one-time option to play after the county was put in the orange for COVID-19 spread.

The orange coding indicates practices only were allowed and no games could be played, but Gov. Jim Justice announced changes Monday afternoon.

Justice said if all players, coaches, and staff were tested and all came back negative, those teams could resume play.

“We thank state officials for this option for our students, but we’ve collectively decided that our focus should be on making sure that we do everything in our power to get our students back to school,” said Dr. Tom Williams, Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools. “I’m proud of our coaches and principals for continuing to focus on the start of our school year.”

Fayette County Schools say they too have opted out of the testing program.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WiFi upgrade coming soon to buses in Kanawha County

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Officials with Kanawha County Schools are working on upgrading the WiFi on school buses. The upgrade will provide students with a faster and stronger connection.

Local

Five more cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say there has been a total of 246 cases and four deaths.

News

Charleston man pleads guilty to second degree murder

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A Charleston man has plead guilty to charges in relation to a shooting last year.

News

Mercer County Schools employee dies from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Mercer County Schools system confirmed Monday that one of its employees died during the weekend.

Latest News

Studio 3

Keeping teachers and students safe

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
President of the International Well Buildings Institute, Rachel Gutter, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Our Lady of Fatima on back to school

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Principal Micah O'Connor on Studio 3.

Studio 3

New attractions at Heritage Farm

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Katie stopped by Heritage Farm to check out their new attractions for fall!

Studio 3

Movie theaters reopen, what to expect

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Cinemark Movies 10 opens in Ashland.

Local

Coronavirus-related death in Scioto County

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Scioto County and Portsmouth Health Departments says the woman was 93 years old.

Studio 3

Living Well on Studio 3

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Physician and Master Injector, Dr. Jarrod Chapman, on Studio 3.