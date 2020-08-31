Kanawha and Fayette County Schools opt out of athlete testing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Schools say they will not be participating in testing student athletes, band members or dance team members this week for the one-time option to play after the county was put in the orange for COVID-19 spread.

The orange coding indicates practices only were allowed and no games could be played, but Gov. Jim Justice announced changes Monday afternoon.

Justice said if all players, coaches, and staff were tested and all came back negative, those teams could resume play.

“We thank state officials for this option for our students, but we’ve collectively decided that our focus should be on making sure that we do everything in our power to get our students back to school,” said Dr. Tom Williams, Superintendent of Kanawha County Schools. “I’m proud of our coaches and principals for continuing to focus on the start of our school year.”

Fayette County Schools say they too have opted out of the testing program.

