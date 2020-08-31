Advertisement

Keeping teachers and students safe

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The back to school season is here, and things are different this time around.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools around the country are making adjustments to keep everyone safe.

President of the International Well Buildings Institute, Rachel Gutter, joined Sarah on Studio 3 to go over how teachers can keep their classrooms safe.

