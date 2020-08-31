Man charged with attempted murder

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly assaulting a woman.

Jeffrey Daniel Williams, 27, is charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to home in the 3200 block of Scary Creek Road in Scott Depot on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say they found a woman who was suffering from head and facial wounds. They say the woman said Williams physically assaulted her then injected himself with a controlled substance before losing consciousness.

Investigators say Williams used several metal cooking pans/pots to hit the victim in the head multiple times. The woman says Williams stood on her throat and neck area for a prolonged period of time. She was able to get out and call 911.

Officials found Williams inside and took him into custody.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.