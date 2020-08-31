Advertisement

Man charged with murder after shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLUESTONE RIVER, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is charged with murder after a shooting.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday on Paul Lowe Road.

West Virginia State Police says the victim, Jeremy Dunford, 42, of Jumping Branch, and the suspect, Jimmy Dunford, 67, of Jumping Branch, had a dispute the day before.

Troopers say Jeremy was asked to not come back to Jimmy’s residence.

Jimmy was parked at the top of Paul Lowe Road, expecting Jeremy to show up. Investigators say when he arrived, shots were fired and Jeremy was hit in the right shoulder which went through to his chest. While he was being taken to the hospital, Jeremy died.

Jimmy has been taken into custody and charged with first degree murder.

