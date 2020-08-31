Mercer County Schools employee dies from COVID-19 complications

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A little more than a week away from schools starting in West Virginia, a school employee has died from COVID-19 complications.

The Mercer County Schools system confirmed Monday that one of its employees died during the weekend.

According to the district, the employee worked for Montcalm High School.

The school system said in a statement, “This is a devastating loss for the school system, students and staff of such a close-knit community school. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, loved ones, and colleagues.”

