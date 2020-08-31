Midland Shut Out From Week One Of Football Friday Night

ONA W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Knights were one of many teams in West Virginia who lost on week one of the high school season and the game isn’t even here yet. The reason for that is when the WV metric map showed Kanawha County in the orange, the Knights game with Riverside was canceled and as of Sunday they have not been able to find someone to play on September 4th. Midland head coach Luke Salmons told WSAZ Sunday afternoon about how he feels bad for his players who have one less game this season.

The Knights new first game of the year will be September 11th when they host Huntington High.

