Advertisement

Nitro City Hall to reopen September 8

City officials say employees that were around individuals who tested positive are being tested again.
City officials say employees that were around individuals who tested positive are being tested again.(AP/U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nitro City Hall is set to reopen on September 8.

Nitro City Hall is closed Monday and Tuesday due to an employee having COVID-19.

City officials say employees that were around individuals who tested positive are being tested again.

There is deep cleaning going on in various departments within city hall.

Nitro city officials say three people tested positive. Two are city hall workers and one is a firefighter.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Ironton Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: moments ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Ironton City Schools officials say the classrooms, common areas, and buses are being deeply sanitized.

Video

Breathing exercises with coach Chris Lane

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Breathing exercises with coach Chris Lane

Local

Kanye West sues to get on presidential ballot in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Rapper turned 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, after being told his bid to get on the ballot for president in the 2020 General Election came up short on qualified signatures in the Mountain State.

Local

Man charged with attempted murder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Jeffrey Daniel Williams, 27, is charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault.

Latest News

Local

Gov. Beshear announces investment project that will create jobs at former AK Steel plant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Gov. Beshear announced the Danieli Corp. plans to open a 61 job facility in Ashland to service and refurbish steel mill equipment.

Local

UPDATE| Road reopens after high water closes it

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Greenup County E-911, the road is closed due to a large amount of water over the road and a road break.

Local

Driver’s license expiration dates extended in West Virginia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
This announcement revises the July memorandum that extended the expiration date on the face of these documents until September 30th.

Local

Troopers | Suspect breaks leg after robbery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The robbery happened at Sheetz in Teays Valley early Monday morning.

Local

Deputy tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, they were made aware that a bailiff tested positive as of Monday morning.

Studio 3

Valley Park’s Storybooth Adventure drive thru event

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Taylor Eaton caught up with organizers of Valley Park’s Story Booth Adventure drive thru about the special event.