Nitro City Hall to reopen September 8

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nitro City Hall is set to reopen on September 8.

Nitro City Hall is closed Monday and Tuesday due to an employee having COVID-19.

City officials say employees that were around individuals who tested positive are being tested again.

There is deep cleaning going on in various departments within city hall.

Nitro city officials say three people tested positive. Two are city hall workers and one is a firefighter.

