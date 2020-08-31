Advertisement

One new COVID-19 related death in West Virginia

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, this brings the total number of deaths to 214 as of Monday at 10:00 a.m.

The WV DHHR says there have been 435,863 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 10,250 total cases.

The death was a 58-year-old man in Raleigh County.

There are 2,019 active cases, according to the DHHR.

8,017 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (801), Boone (139), Braxton (9), Brooke (88), Cabell (541), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (292), Gilmer (18), Grant (141), Greenbrier (105), Hampshire (92), Hancock (122), Hardy (73), Harrison (265), Jackson (202), Jefferson (356), Kanawha (1,417), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (484), Marion (220), Marshall (133), Mason (104), McDowell (70), Mercer (310), Mineral (145), Mingo (243), Monongalia (1,126), Monroe (123), Morgan (38), Nicholas (52), Ohio (293), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (42), Preston (140), Putnam (283), Raleigh (363), Randolph (224), Ritchie (5), Roane (31), Summers (19), Taylor (105), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (248), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (308), Wyoming (67).

