UPDATE| I-64 reopens after crash

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 at milemarker 53 have reopened following a crash Monday morning.

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital, and a lane of traffic is closed after a crash along I-64 in Dunbar Monday morning.

The crash happened after 8:30 a.m.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ the slow westbound lane is blocked at the entrance ramp.

The injuries of the person who was taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

Dispatchers were unsure when the slow, westbound lane of I-64 would reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest informaiton.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.