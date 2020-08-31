Advertisement

UPDATE| I-64 reopens after crash

One person has been taken to the hospital, and a lane of traffic is closed after a crash along I-64 in Dunbar Monday morning.
One person has been taken to the hospital, and a lane of traffic is closed after a crash along I-64 in Dunbar Monday morning.(wibw)
By Sarah Sager
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All lanes of I-64 at milemarker 53 have reopened following a crash Monday morning.

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hospital, and a lane of traffic is closed after a crash along I-64 in Dunbar Monday morning.

The crash happened after 8:30 a.m.

Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ the slow westbound lane is blocked at the entrance ramp.

The injuries of the person who was taken to the hospital are unknown at this time.

Dispatchers were unsure when the slow, westbound lane of I-64 would reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest informaiton.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Deputy tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, they were made aware that a bailiff tested positive as of Monday morning.

Studio 3

Valley Park’s Storybooth Adventure drive thru event

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Taylor Eaton caught up with organizers of Valley Park’s Story Booth Adventure drive thru about the special event.

Studio 3

The Wild Ramp’s mobile market stops by Studio 3

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Workers from the Wild Ramp stopped by Studio 3 with the mobile market.

Local

One new COVID-19 related death in West Virginia

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, this brings the total number of deaths to 214 as of Monday at 10:00 a.m.

Studio 3

Watermelon and feta salad at Olive Tree Cafe and Catering

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Sager
Michael Jarrouj came into Studio 3 to make Olive Tree Cafe and Catering’s weekend special, a watermelon and feta salad.

Latest News

Local

Crews respond to fire

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Monday morning on North Second Avenue in Middleport.

Local

First criminal trial in Kanawha County underway since start of COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It’s the case of the state of West Virginia versus Cynthia Gatewood.

News

I-77 back open in Charleston after car flips on its top

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Sager
It happened around 8:15 Monday morning in the northbound lanes of I-77.

Local

Cabell Midland football determined to play after losing season opener

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
The Knights had their season opener at Riverside cancelled due to Kanawha coming up orange in the WVDE map.

VOD Recordings

Cabell Midland Shut Out From Week One Of WV HS Football

Updated: 11 hours ago
As of Sunday, Cabell Midland will not be playing Friday night September 4th