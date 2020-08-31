Advertisement

Parents of Mich. boy with special needs say thief stole modified tricycle

Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WDIV) – A Michigan family said a tricycle built for a boy with special needs was stolen from their home.

They’re asking for the thief to return the tricycle, no questions asked.

It took Jennifer and Nicholas Kraft a long time to find the right kind of tricycle for their 12-year-old son Leland – and more time to get it shipped in pieces, and even more time giving it upgrades.

Leland’s uncle built and modified the tricycle so Leland – who was born with cerebral palsy and was recently diagnosed with autism – could join his sisters on their rides.

Leland only had the tricycle for a few weeks. It was stolen overnight Thursday.

“It just seems like all that hard work that we did to actually get it shipped here, because of everything that’s going on, and my brother-in-law’s work on the bike, it just kind of seems like it went to waste,” Nicholas Kraft said.

The loss was difficult to explain to Leland.

“I don’t know if he felt targeted individually, but he was mad,” Kraft said. “He was trying to figure out why someone would steal his bike.”

Kraft said he’s looked all over the neighborhood and has been hunting for a listing on social media, but he’s had no luck.

The tricycle wasn’t cheap, either. It cost around $500 – but to the Krafts, it’s worth so much more.

“It was more so about his independence,” Kraft said. “His sisters can ride their bikes, and we wanted him to be able to go for walks and bike rides and join in on the fun.”

Though the Krafts have started a GoFundMe to replace the tricycle, they had a message for the person who stole from Leland.

“If you have it, return it. If you got rid of it, I don’t know … pay us for it,” Jennifer Kraft said. “I don’t want to turn them in. I just want my kid to have his bike back.”

Copyright 2020 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Liberty announces investigation into Falwell’s tenure

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Liberty University is opening an independent investigation into Jerry Falwell Jr.’s tenure as president.

News

WiFi upgrade coming soon to buses in Kanawha County

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Officials with Kanawha County Schools are working on upgrading the WiFi on school buses. The upgrade will provide students with a faster and stronger connection.

Local

Five more cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say there has been a total of 246 cases and four deaths.

Breaking

Kanawha and Fayette County Schools opt out of athlete testing

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Kanawha County Schools say they will not be participating in testing student athletes, band members or dance team members this week for the one-time option to play after the county was put in the orange for COVID-19 spread.

Coronavirus

Independent music venues face extinction amid virus shutdown

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Knockdown and nearly 3,000 other independent music venues have banded together to form the National Independent Venue Association.

Latest News

News

Charleston man pleads guilty to second degree murder

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
A Charleston man has plead guilty to charges in relation to a shooting last year.

News

Mercer County Schools employee dies from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Mercer County Schools system confirmed Monday that one of its employees died during the weekend.

Studio 3

Keeping teachers and students safe

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
President of the International Well Buildings Institute, Rachel Gutter, on Studio 3.

Coronavirus

COVID: US may consider early vaccine authorization

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
The U.S. may consider early authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Studio 3

Our Lady of Fatima on back to school

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Principal Micah O'Connor on Studio 3.

Studio 3

New attractions at Heritage Farm

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Katie stopped by Heritage Farm to check out their new attractions for fall!