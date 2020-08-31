Advertisement

Red Alert Restart to help entertainment industry

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Live events across the country were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many who work in the entertainment industry lost their jobs, and may not see live concerts and events return back to normal until late 2021 or even 2022.

Regional Director of We Make Events, Bruce Hendrix, joined Sarah and Taylor on Studio 3 to talk about #RedAlertRestart, where 1,500 buildings will be lit in red on Tuesday, September 1 from 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

